Dyess honors National POW/MIA day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Friday marks National Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) day.

Americans paused to reflect on the military men and women imprisoned or unaccounted for during their time in service.

At Dyess Air Force Base, groups of volunteers spent the day walking up and down the main street in silence, carrying the POW/MIA flags, honoring those military members.

“Sometimes the living conditions weren’t the greatest, but they overcame. Some of them came home and some of them didn’t, and that’s what it’s about, and the missing in action, there are still plenty that are missing in action that aren’t accounted for,” says Tsgt Gamal James Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1056, who hosted the event.

National POW/MIA recognition day was established in 1979.