Dyess increases health protection level to bravo

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (News Release) — In order to help minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 on Dyess AFB, and in conjunction with public health actions taken by the state of Texas and our local community partners, the installation commander has raised the Health Protection Condition level to Bravo.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases on Dyess AFB or in the Abilene community.

HPCON Bravo defines the moderate disease threat posed by COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to base personnel. In accordance with the condition level increase and additional precautionary measures, the maximum use of telework for non-essential personnel and restriction of movement for individuals who have recently travelled to impacted areas is directed until further notice. All on-base large gatherings (defined as more than 10 people) are cancelled through April 30, unless deemed mission-essential by the unit commander.

Additionally, starting March 23, all Dyess Child and Youth Services (including the Child Development Center, Youth Center and School Age Care programs) are suspended indefinitely. Access to Dyess AFB is limited to military members, civilian employees, and other Department of Defense affiliated personnel (e.g. retirees, dependents, contractors). Individuals with a previously issued visitor pass will also be allowed access through its current expiration date.

Team Dyess members should follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and avoid large gatherings, limit close contact with others, and maximize social distancing and personal hygiene. Base leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the interagency partners and military medical officials to provide Airmen and families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to the mission.

If exposed to, or experiencing symptoms of, COVID-19 Team Dyess members are advised to self-isolate and contact the Dyess COVID-19 HOTLINE (325-696-4677, Option 6) and their chain of command for further guidance. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

The DoD and Dyess AFB will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC for this outbreak and will continually assess the need for these access restrictions and adjust accordingly as the situation evolves. For the latest base specific information on COVID-19, visit the Dyess AFB website at https://www.dyess.af.mil/COVID-19-Info/.

For more information, call the 7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at 325-696-4820 or email 7bwpa@us.af.mil.