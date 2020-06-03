Dyess lowers Health Protection Condition to Bravo

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (News Release) — Effective 3 June, the 7th Bomb Wing Commander, Col. Ed Sumangil, has directed the installation to implement Health Protection Condition Bravo.

HPCON Bravo means there is “moderate” threat with increased community transmission of a disease/illness. Dyess AFB has lowered the HPCON from Charlie, which was implemented on 24 March, to Bravo in alignment with the decline in positive COVID-19 cases in the Taylor County community.

In order to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission all individuals on base should observe Center for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing and implement stringent personal hygiene practices including frequent hand washing.

While full access to the base has resumed, some operations will still execute modified levels of service and hours of operation as part of the reintegration plan for the base. Detailed operational status is available on the Dyess Air Force website and Facebook page.