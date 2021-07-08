Dyess Staff Sergeant reunites with children after yearlong deployment

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A military family in Abilene experienced a special moment Thursday during a long-awaited reunion.

Staff Sergeant Koretta Townsend got a special homecoming surprise at the Abilene Regional Airport after not seeing her kids in more than a year.

“It feels amazing, like the sacrifices I make is for them, so being back with them is amazing,” says SSGT Townsend.

Townsend returned home after being deployed in Turkey for the entire pandemic year. Since being deployed, Townsend’s mother, Valerie Jackson had been taking care of the boys.

“I was scared, I was worried, and this is her second deployment so it’s not the first, so it was hard for me to let her go,” says Jackson.

Townsend’s whole family gathered at the Abilene Regional Airport with signs and balloons, patiently waiting for her arrival.

“She’s going to be surprised,” says Jackson.

After about three flight delays, Townsend was indeed surprised when she arrived.

“I feel so loved; I love them so much. My family is my everything, like, they’re my support system through everything, so this is amazing,” says Townsend.