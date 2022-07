This Saturday you can have your car washed by the Dyess We Care Team and help to support emergency funds for local heroes.

Dyess We Care Team All-American Carwash

Fox Coffee

4574 South 14th St.

July 9th, 2022

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Providing emergency funding for airmen

Donations matched by the Star Family of Dealerships

Donation line: (325) 864-1286