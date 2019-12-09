Dyess We Care Team spreading Christmas kindness

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It’s like Christmas come early for a woman living in south Abilene, as the Dyess We Care Team gives her home a much-needed makeover.

For the past several weeks, the Dyess We Care Team has set their sights on improving Gayle Armstrong’s home, bringing in lots of hands to accomplish lots of tasks.

“We’ve painted the outside of the house, we’ll be replacing the carpet, we’re going to get granite counter tops for the kitchen, we’ve replaced the light fixtures and we’re going to be painting the interior as well,” says Airman First Class David Fick.

Fick is the team leader for this project, and says doing the hard work is worth it.

Armstrong has lived in the house for more than 60 years, and says the last month has been filled with nothing but kindness from the Dyess We Care Team.

“They are the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Armstrong says. “They just come in and do their job, they play, we talk, we eat, we have a good time.”

She says the airmen have brought more than a fresh coat of paint to her home.

“Peace of mind, that I can just come into this home and just enjoy it,” she says.

Volunteers are stepping up to help Armstrong however they can.

“I’ve had car trouble this past week, and one of the guys looked at it and basically told me what was wrong,” she says.

The team hopes to finish work on Armstrong’s home before Christmas, but even if their plans run over, they’ve already given her one very special gift.

“It’s just been, just a real blessing,” Armstrong says.

Today was likely the last large project day for the team, but smaller parties will be back at Armstrong’s house to make smaller improvements.