Eagles get back into playoff race

For just the second time this season, both the Eagles and the Cougars won on the same week.

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s team picked up district win number one on Friday when they shut out L.D. Bell, 13-0.

Last week, Fullen talked about getting things headed back in the right direction and getting the car back in the race.

They are now 1-1 in District 3-6A play, and they are very much back in the playoff hunt.

Fullen said, “Coming out of the Richland game, we had some momentum in the way we played the second half. We built that momentum and carried it over to that game. We knew going into the L.D. Bell game we were going to be prepared or have some familiarity with the triple option. We can’t change the beginning, but we can change the end. We just need to get our car back in the race. I told them Monday it’s a battle royal. You win, and you stay in. You lose, and you are back out of the ring until we win and get back in it. It’s gonna be like that every week from here on out.”

The Eagles continue their rivalry with San Angelo Central. Like the Eagles, the Bobcats are 1-1 in district. Central is Abilene High’s oldest rival. This is their 94th meeting.