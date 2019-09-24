Eagles get ready for “the one’s that count”

The Abilene High Eagles finally got into the win column on Friday night with a 28-7 victory over the Midland High Bulldogs.

The time of the win couldn’t have been better because it’s time to play the games that count.

District 3-6A play starts this week for the Eagles.

Abilene High is riding a two-year playoff drought, so they start trying to end that streak this week in their game against Richland.

Mike Fullen said, “There a sense of more urgency. That’s what we talked about Monday morning. I told them Saturday, ‘Enjoy it and flush it cause we are getting into the ones that count.’ Monday morning and our practice yesterday was great. One of the better ones we’ve had on a Monday. You could definitely tell there was a different air about everybody. I told them everything’s gonna get turned up a notch. The coaching’s gonna get turned up a notch. There needs to be a little more bounce in your step, but you progress to that through non-district.”

The Eagles are on the road for the second week in a row.

They take on winless Richland on Friday night. They kickoff at 7:30 p.m.