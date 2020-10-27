Early 14-year-old set on future career, starts taking college courses in preparation

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 14-year old Early girl is taking steps towards her dream career, she has already started taking college courses in preparation.

Every weekday morning, it’s like clockwork.

Students shuffle through the doors of Early High school and 14-year-old Kailey Patterson heads to band.

She opens her locker, gets her flute and music sheets, and starts to play.

“I’ve done band since the sixth grade,” said Patterson.

Like in band, the sheet music tells her what note to play next, but in life, Patterson is going off-script.

“In order to achieve career wise, I’m going to have to,” said Patterson.

Patterson is already thinking about college because for her it’s not four years away, it’s only weeks.

“I’m really excited,” said Patterson. “A little scared but mostly excited.”

Patterson will start taking classes through the school’s Dual Credit Program.

“My step brother did it when he was a junior,” said Patterson.

It’s rare however, to see a freshman take on this extra role.

“Most of the time they’re not quite mature enough to handle the responsibilities that come with a college course,” said Early High School Counselor Hope Beardeen.

Beardeen says letting Patterson take the classes was based on the decisions the 14-year-old has already made for life after college.

“I want to be a psychiatrist,” said Patterson. “It’s always fascinated me, like studying the mind is really interesting.”

Even though her life’s song won’t be complete in four years, the first few bars will have already been played.

When Patterson graduates high school, she will also graduate with an Associates degree.