Early, Brown Co. collect supplies for San Saba after only grocery store burns

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Early Chamber of Commerce and Brown County have teamed up to help after San Saba’s only grocery store caught fire last week.
The Early Chamber of Commerce and Visit Early got together with Brown County to collect food and other supplies for San Saba.
Lowe’s Market, the only grocery store in San Saba, went up in flames Friday, March 20.
