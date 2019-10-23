Early High School students announce plans for park upgrade

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A park in Early is going to get a big upgrade thanks to two high school juniors. It’s part of a leadership project called Texas Midwest Community Network.

Two Early High School students are going to turn an empty field at Mcdonald Park into a playground, but it won’t be your typical monkey bars and seesaws that fill this space.

“Giant games such as chess, checkers, connect four, corn hole and ping pong tables there as well,” Early High School junior Jax Managan said.

The centerpiece will be a YALP SUTU electronic soccer wall, only the fourth one in the entire country.

“To have one of four in Early Texas is something pretty spectacular,” Early Economic Development Director Larry McConn said.

The goal is to create a park for everyone that not only exercises the body but also the brain.

“Especially in school you have your athletes and academic people so something like this bridges that gap potentially,” Early junior Ty McConn said.

The cost is about $100,000 so now the question is how do two high school juniors come up with that kind of cash?

“We need the community behind us is what it boils down to,” Managan said.

From fundraising to applying for a match grant through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation this duo is ready to bring something unlike any other to their community.

“whatever they’re setting their mind to they’re not taking no for an answer,” Larry McConn said.

To donate you can call Early City Hall. The match grant application is due December 4th so either donations or pledges need to be in to be counted.