Early holds ‘State of the City’ presentation

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Leaders in Early provided a state of the city presentation Friday for the first time since 2019.

Like most cities in Texas, Early was negatively impacted by the spread of COVID-19, which hurt their hotel’s revenues and saw some small businesses close their doors.

However, community members heard Friday that Early is bouncing back, with several new developments on the way.

“We’re in pretty good shape considering, compared to other entities during the COVID, but we’re looking for progress, continued development and moving forward,” Early Mayor Robert Mangrum said. “We’re not waiting and we’re certainly not looking back.”

The Texas Comptroller’s office reported last week that Early received nearly $40,000 less in sales tax revenue in March compared to March of last year.