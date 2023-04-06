EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early Police Department and Early Independent School District has created a new position within the schools to help keep students safe. The two came together to choose Officer Tasha Tobias as the district’s new school resource officer.

“We’ve had a huge, overwhelming, positive response to this and I just love it that she’s going to be able to interact with the kids,” said Early ISD Superintendent, Dewayne Wilkins.

Officer Tobias’ duties will include patrolling all four campuses, being present at after-school events and implementing more education on topics such as drugs, bullying, and internet safety.

“Every Wednesday for ten weeks, I will go and talk about bullying, internet safety, peer pressure, just choices in general. I’m just trying to give them tools to have when they’re in situations and it’s not going to be new to them,” explained Officer Tobias.

Both the city admin and the school admin believe this position will greatly benefit the community by giving peace of mind during a time of such high stress.