Early ISD superintendent wearing multiple hats through statewide staffing shortage

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The superintendent at Early ISD is wearing a different hat – and whistle – than he’s had to in years past.

Back in August of this year at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Early Superintendent Dr. Dewayne Wilkins said he is helping coach the Longhorns football team this school year.

“Last minute we had a coach resign. Coach Price was needing a person to fill it. I stepped up and said, ‘Hey, we’ll do it,’” said Dr. Wilkins.

With only weeks left before school started, Wilkins says Early ISD was left with jobs that still needed to be filled.

“We as educators, we don’t get the choice to leave a position vacant, like most business do,” said Wilkins.

That left Dr. Wilkins, his staff and administrators to step up and play multiple roles within the district.

Head coach and athletic director Daniel Price says having Dr. Wilkins on board has led to a lot of success.

“It’s been interesting. It’s a little different dynamic whenever the boss of the whole school district shows up,” Price says. “I’m really proud of our football team, those boys are something else and the coaching staff has done a really good job of building that camaraderie within that team and it’s very exciting to see it play out.”

Through the first four weeks of the season, the team’s record stands at 4-0.

“They’re starting to love each other. They’re starting to buy in to, ‘I’m playing for something bigger and greater than me, and not play just for me and my stats or my selfish whatever I want to accomplish individually,’” said Price.

Although juggling two full-time positions is tough, Dr. Wilkins says he truly missed being around the kids again.

“Just being back with the kids and fostering those relationships again and getting to see them on a personal level, it is just unbelievably exciting and fun, I look forward to it every day, being around those guys,” said Wilkins.

If you want to see the team in action, the Early Longhorns play this Friday at Grape Creek at 7 p.m.