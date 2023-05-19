BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As a result of an overnight crash Friday morning, an elderly man from Early died in Brown County.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 79-year-old Francis Montagne of Early was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m. Friday.

Montagne was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion soouth along FM 2126 about a mile-and-a-half east of Brownwood when he collided with a 2023 Freightliner truck tractor towing a 2018 Great Dane box style semi-trailer.

Reports include the semi-truck was heading north on FM 2126, but when they came about a curve in the roadway, Montagne “failed to operate” his vehicle in its lane. He crossed the center stripe and hit the semi-truck head on, and was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.