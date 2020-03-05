Early mom calls for change in policies after daughter allegedly sexually assaulted on school bus

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A mother is calling for a change after her daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 10-year-old boy on an Early ISD school bus.

“It’s the worst thing you could ever see in your life. I don’t know how many times I close my eyes and all I see is her face,” said Jessica Allen, who says her 9-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted as the bus driver assisted a student with disabilities.

“If you’re loading the bus, why would you allow kids on when you’re not on yet? You could have loaded the wheelchair then allowed everybody on the bus and this would have never happened,” she says.

The alleged incident reportedly happened right in front of the school.

“I don’t doubt that she will be OK, but she could have been better than that,” she says.

Jessica says she asked school officials about installing cameras on the bus.

“He said it was a financial thing. They had to have funds to have cameras on the bus or to have aides, but we’re having our track retopped right now and there are three brand-newish Suburbans outside that cost at least $30,000 a piece,” she says.

In an effort to come up with her own solutions, one of her friends offered to ride the bus as an aide.

“She’s already a substitute, so the background check isn’t an issue and they told her it was too much of a liability, but parents can ride on the bus to go on a field trip,” she says.

Her daughter hasn’t ridden the school bus since.

“Kids kill themselves over things like this all the time. You read about it all the time, and we want to cry about it then and we want to say how different things should have been done, but we’re not doing anything different right now,” she says.

We reached out to the Early ISD superintendent, he didn’t want to comment, but did say the district is looking at changing some school bus policies.