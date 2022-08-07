ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.

D.P.S. was notified and responded to a crash reported to have occurred around 4:30 a.m., involving a 2001 Toyota, Tacoma pickup. The preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota pickup was being driven to the southeast on U.S. Highway 84, approximately 12 miles northeast of Coleman, Texas. The pickup, while traveling south on U.S. 84, drifted across the oncoming traffic lane leaving the east side of the roadway, crossing through a ditch, and striking a fence while overturning.

Both driver and passenger were unrestrained by safety belts and both were ejected. The driver and passenger were transported to hospitals with incapacitating injuries. The driver and juvenile passenger are residents of Cross Plains. This crash is still under investigation and more details will be released upon completion.

According to reports, one teen sustained a broken leg while the other was care flighted to Fort Worth where he remains in critical condition.

A GoFundMe Page has been created to help with medical expenses for the young man care flighted to Fort Worth.