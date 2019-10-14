Early morning fire in Tye leaves one person dead and two injured

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire occurred the early morning of Sunday leaving, one person dead and two injured.

According to the Tye Police Department, the fire occurred at 148 South Street on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m.,

Neighbors were evacuated as the house quickly became fully engulfed, resulting in a total loss, several vehicles were also damaged.

“Three residents were inside the home. Two residents were able to be evacuated,” said the Tye PD. “One was transported via airevac to Lubbock and the other was taken to Hendricks Medical Center. The third person was unable to evacuate and perished in the fire.”

The identity of the person deceased has not been released.

Authorities say the fire is still under investigation.

The Tye, Merkel, View, Potosi, and Abilene Fire Departments were on the scene battling the fire.

The Tye Police Department thanked the Taylor County Sheriff’s office and Merkel PD, STEMs and the Air evacuation team for their help on the incident.