Early-morning storm rolls through Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB) – Early-morning storms roared through Eastland and Cisco Tuesday and while thunder and wind caused quite a stir, the storm left behind only minor damage to both cities.

“Actually the sound that woke us up was the slamming of the doors. The wind was strong enough to pull the doors open and slam them shut,” said Renee McCulloch, a Cisco resident.

The storm damage to McCulloch’s home on the main street of Cisco was typical; broken tree limbs scattered her front lawn, but the limbs themselves were sizable as all had broken off a maple-pecan tree that was rumored to be more than 100 years old.

“It had to have been some kind of storm to break those off,” said McCulloch.

The storm also rolled over Eastland where at least one structure was damaged. A large metal shed, which was once the city’s animal shelter but was more recently used to store a tractor and other equipment, was mangled by the strong winds.

The strong winds swept hard through the nearby trees of the Eastland cemetery, more than a handful of the large, shady sprouts were split in two pieces.

John Briar lives near the cemetery where his tree suffered a similar fate crashing down on his fence, but not on any costly structures such as his home or cars.

“Luckily it didn’t get our cars. My wife’s car is backed up underneath the carport. It got the fence in the driveway and it knocked down a power line,” Briar said.

Both cities of Cisco and Eastland opened their convenience centers early so that residents could dump their storm debris, the city of Eastland will be collecting curbside debris this Friday. To put your home on the pick-up list call 254-629-8321.