Gallery: Fans pose with KTAB anchors in Early

EARLY, Texas (KTAB) - Moira and Brian McCue were just looking for something to do together after Moira retired from teaching. A love of wine proved to be the right answer.

Spirit of Texas Winery is a newcomer to the wine game, but they're hot out of the gate. After only two years in business, one of their blends was selected as one of only twelve featured wines at the Texas State Fair, making it one of a select few to be available for the entire duration of the fair.