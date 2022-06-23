The City of Early has released new renderings for the boardwalk of their town center project.

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Early has released new renderings of a boardwalk that will be park of their new town center project.

City officials released the renderings on social media Thursday, saying, “we are very excited to share these renderings of the future Town Center Boardwalk with you. Progress is being made everyday and several people are working very hard throughout these hot days in order to make this dream a reality for us all. We hope you will enjoy these photos and that they will only excite you more for the future of our wonderful town.”









All renderings were created by Schwarz-Hanson Architects.

Early’s town center will be on 65 acres next to the Pecan Bayou, featuring water recreation, a new playground, walking trail, baseball field, batting cage, and small pitch-and-putt golf course, as well as new retailers and restaurants in the center’s commercial area.

A Master Plan was accepted in 2021. Construction is currently underway and should take an estimated 5-10 years to complete.

Get more information on the Town Center Project on the City of Early’s website.