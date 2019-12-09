Man wanted in connection to shooting of Early teen, another suspect in custody

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of an Early teen.

Mason Carpenter, 22, is wanted on a Tampering with Evidence charge for grabbing a gun and fleeing the scene where 17-year-old Jeremiah Jay Jones was shot in the chest.

Carpenter and Jones were among five people in the bedroom of a home on the 600 block of Lucas Drive when the shooting occurred late Thursday night.

Investigators say a person, identified only as a 17-year-old, was playing around and pointing a gun at everyone in the bedroom, eventually firing a shot that hit Jones in the chest.

Everyone involved, including Jones, attempted to flee the scene, but he collapsed in the road.

Police say the person who shot Jones stayed with him until help arrived, and “eventually confessed to accidentally shooting the victim.”

Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine was also found at the scene inside the bedroom, belonging to Keirsten Matlock, 19.

Matlock was arrested Monday for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance for the drugs and related items.

A Grand Jury will now decide if the 17-year-old who shot Jones will be facing any criminal charges.

Jones is, according to family members, improving and expected to make a full recovery.

