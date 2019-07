EARLY, Texas (KTAB) – Stagecoach Station Venues has a relatively short history, but the property attached to that name has been around for quite some time.

More than a century of history is held in the twenty acres. From a stagecoach stop, to a hotel, to a farm, to today, the property has seen a lot of change.

All of that history lives on, in one way or another, and it’s just waiting for you to find it.