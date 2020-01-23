Starbucks breaks ground in Early

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Starbucks is breaking ground on their first location in Early.

The coffee shop will be located on Early Boulevard across the street from Holiday Inn Express.

Cement for the parking lot was poured Thursday morning.

Officials say they expect the project to be complete by early summer 2020.

This Starbucks is one of many new businesses moving into Early.

Recently, Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Hobby Lobby opened, and a UPS Store is coming soon.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

