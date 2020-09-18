Early PD arrest man accused of attempted kidnapping

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Early Police Department (EPD) has arrested a man for attempted kidnapping after a reported incident at a store on Tuesday.

EPD says in a social media post that a woman reported a man trying to grab her daughter while they were at a store in the 300 block of Early Boulevard around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were able to get a picture of the suspect from surveillance cameras, “but the video of the attempt to grab the child was out of camera view,” EPD says.

Officers shared the description of the suspect and responded to a tip they received Thursday from someone claiming to know who the suspect was.

Along with Texas Rangers, EPD followed up and were able to locate 46-year-old Ronnie Jackson, who they discovered had an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure from 2014.

After arresting him for the outstanding warrant, Jackson was questioned by police about the incident at the store Tuesday night. Jackson denied trying to grab the girl, but admitted to being at that store for a short time, police say.

Officers then obtained a warrant for attempted kidnapping and served Jackson at the Brown County Jail, where he currently remains on a bond of $100,000.

The original social media posts can be found below: