EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Early Police Department (EPD) is looking for more information after two separate acts of ‘criminal mischief’ were reported in Early over the weekend.

At the Early Baseball parks on Oak Street, graffiti was found on the walls, sinks and stalls in the women’s restroom. Police said the area will need to be repainted.

After, black paint was discovered on the football field at Longhorn Stadium.

Artificial turf had just been installed about two years earlier, and police said this will be an expensive repair.

EPD said it’s unknown if the two criminal mischief incidents are related at this time. If you have any information EPD asks that you report it to this number: (325) 646-5322.