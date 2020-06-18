Early tattoo shop owner arrested for sexual assault

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Early business owner has been charged with sexual assault, and police believe there may be more victims.
The Early Police Department (EPD) says 38-year-old Jerry Crouch was arrested Tuesday after a woman reported that she was the victim of a sexual assault at the Insane Ink tattoo parlor, which Crouch owns and operates, while she was there for a tattoo.
EPD is now asking for the public’s help finding any additional victims.
Anyone who believes they were a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim of sexual assault at the tattoo parlor are encouraged to call EPD at (325) 646-5322.
Crouch was charged with sexual assault and taken to the Brown County jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
