Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 18

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Early voting for the March 3 Joint Primary Election will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and continue through Friday, Feb. 28.

To be eligible to vote in this election, a person must have registered on or before Monday, Feb. 3.

Voters will be voting on Taylor County’s new voting system that was purchased this past summer. The system was first used in the November 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election.

Taylor County received very positive feedback from voters casting their ballot in that election. Voters easily adapted to the system and required little or no assistance in the use of the equipment.

One difference that voters will see with the new system is that it is a touch screen. There are some voting booths that still have the wheel with the enter button if they wish to vote using that method. We do anticipate seeing voters spending more time in the booth, simply because the ballot is longer and the voting machines will display one contest per page.

Voters are encouraged to do their homework ahead of entering the booth. Sample ballots are available on the Taylor County Elections website. We encourage voters to go to our website and download their sample ballot. They can study the candidates and pre-mark their choices and take it with them to the voting booth.

They can use their pre-marked sample ballot to help them move through their ballot quicker. In addition, voters are reminded to review their choices on the summary screen BEFORE they cast their ballot. As a reminder, cellphones are not allowed to be in use in the polling place, so voters will not be allowed to access their notes or candidate choices via their phone once they are in the polling place.

Before voters get to the booth, they will have to present photo identification. A list of acceptable forms is included at www.taylorcountytexas.org.

Since it is a primary election, voters will tell the election worker which ballot, Democratic or Republican, they would like to vote on.

We are anticipating a good turnout and want to encourage voters to take advantage of the early voting period which runs from Feb. 18-28.

There are five early voting locations that will be open for voting. A list of locations is available at www.taylorcountytexas.org. There is a lot of work that goes into preparing for an election and we are excited for voters to turn out and vote.