ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early voting for the May 7 constitutional amendment, along with elections for the City and schools of Abilene, began Monday morning. Officials and local voters alike encourage other Abilene voters to take advantage of this early voting opportunity.

One Abilene voter, Kathy Curtis, did just that Monday- as she does for every election.

“It’s convenient. I can vote whenever I’d like and beat the crowds,” Curtis explained.

Curtis said she remembered a time when she decided to vote on election day, but then she had to go out of town unexpectedly.

“I missed that election, but never again,” Curtis said. “I will always do the early voting.”

Now, Curtis actively encourages others to not miss out on this early voting opportunity.

“We live here in Abilene and so we should take an interest in the school district, especially, and the city government,” Curtis insisted.

Election day for two constitutional amendments and local city and school elections will take place Saturday, May 7.

“That weekend is Mother’s Day weekend, and a lot of others things will be going on in the community,” said Freda Ragan, Elections Administrator for Taylor County.

The election day happening the day before Mother’s Day is why early voter, Roger Millender, also encourages others to join him in voting early this election.

“Early voting is important just so you can make sure you get it done,” Millender maintained. “And if something happens and you wait ‘til the last minute, you may get in a line or can’t get here to get it done.”

This election cycle consists of two propositions on this ballot that could relieve homeowners across the state from their high property appraisals. Elections Admin Ragan told KTAB/KRBC, “that is a county-wide election, and any voter in the county can vote on those.”

Other elections on the ballot will be voting candidates into city councils and schools.

“You have to be eligible in any of the local city and school elections to vote in those elections,” Ragan explained.

While early voting began Monday, it continues through Friday, April 29. Another early voting opportunity will take place Monday, May 2 and the following day.

Eight polling locations will be open throughout the county, but only three across Abilene; Taylor County Plaza, Abilene City Hall and the Mall of Abilene.

The five other locations are Tye City Hall, Merkel City Hall, the Merkel ISD Administration Building, the Jim Ned CISD Administration Building and Buffalo Gap Town Hall.

Polls are open at most locations from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday, April 29. Come the May 2 and 3 election days, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Ours is the only location that will have those extended hours,” Ragan said.

Tuesday is the last day for the voting office to receive a written request for a mail-in ballot. It must be in-office. For more information about where to vote or about the election, click here.