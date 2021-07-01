Earthquake rattles Scurry Co. east of Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit near Snyder early Thursday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was recorded at 12:33 a.m. Thursday 8.2 miles north of Hermleigh,13.6 miles east of Snyder, and 24.4 miles northwest of Sweetwater.

The quake was initially recorded as a 3.2 magnitude with a depth of 5 kilometers, but was changed to 3.4 magnitude with a 6.1 kilometer depth after review, according to the USGS website.

This is the third earthquake recorded in the area since March, when one with a 2.6 magnitude struck, followed by another one in late April with a 2.8 magnitude.