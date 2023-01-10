ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was rushed to a nearby hospital after three vehicles crashed on I-20 in Abilene Tuesday evening.

Three vehicles crashed on I-20 and Loop 322 going east – near R J Griffith Lake – after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

At the time this article was posted, one lane of traffic heading east was closed.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if new information is released.