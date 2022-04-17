TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 200-acre fire is burning near Coronado’s Camp, ignited Easter Day.

Just off FM 89 and four miles northwest of HWY 277, the Easter Blues Fire burns at 200 acres in size, with 0% containment.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, aviation crews have been ordered to help ground crews put out the fire.

The ECCA Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1, in Tuscola is asking for these supplies for the firefighters battling the Easter Blues Fire now:

Sandwiches in baggies

Water

Gatorade

This story is ongoing. KTAB/KRBC will update with additional information as it becomes available.