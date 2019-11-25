Eastland Co. becomes ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary County’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Eastland County Commissioners Court adopted a resolution Monday making them a “2nd Amendment Sanctuary County.”

According to a social media post from Eastland County Today, the commissioners court adopted the resolution, which aims to “declare its support for the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and the Texas Constitution protecting citizens’ inalienable and individual right to keep and bear arms.”

Eastland County joins Stephens and Throckmorton Counties in the Big Country, and several others in the State of Texas.

Two other Texas counties, Kaufman and Palo Pinto, approved similar measures Tuesday as well, bringing the total number of 2nd Amendment Sanctuaries in Texas to at least 12.

Edwards, Hudspeth, Presidio, Mitchell, Hood, Parker, Smith, and Ellis counties already have 2nd Amendment protections in place.

Other municipalities across the country are also passing 2nd Amendment Sanctuary laws to protect their constituents against from possible infringement on their right to bear arms.