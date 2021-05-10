Eastland Co. Judge Rex Fields announces retirement, will serve remainder of term

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Eastland County Judge Rex Fields has announced his impending retirement.
In a letter dated May 10, Judge Fields says he has decided not to seen reelection to a 5th term as the county judge.
Fields plans to serve the rest of his current term, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
In the letter, Fields says he wanted to announce his retirement this early so anyone who is interested in running for his position could begin making plans to do so.
The full letter reads as follows:
This is a somewhat difficult letter for me to write; I want to publically discuss my retirement as the Eastland County Judge. I have decided to not seek re-election to a 5th term as your County Judge. I will serve the remaining time in my current term of office, ending on 31 December 2022. At that time, I will have served as the County Judge for 16 years. Prior to that position, I served as a Justice of the Peace for 3 years and 4 months. For over 19 years, it has been my privilege and honor to serve as an elected judge for the citizens of Eastland County. My time as a judge has been the high point of my professional career. The position of Eastland County Judge was, in my opinion, elevated by Judge Scott Bailey and I hope that I have maintained it to some similar level. When I finish my 16 years, Eastland County will have had only three county judges in 60 years, which I think speaks well for the continuity and stability of our local county government.
While the end of my term seems quite a ways off today, the beginning of the election process is not that far away. The time to sign up for election to the position of Eastland County Judge will open in November of 2021 and close in December of this year. The primary election should take place in the spring of 2022 and the general election will take place in November of that year. The newly-elected County Judge will take office on January 1, of 2023. To that end, I wanted to get this information out now out so that any interested persons will have time to carefully consider seeking election to this very important position. If anyone thinks that they would benefit from discussing with me the duties, requirements, and responsibilities of being the Eastland County Judge, I will certainly take the time to talk with them. Just call my office at 254-629-1263 to set up an appointment.
Respectfully submitted,
Rex Fields, Eastland County Judge