Eastland Co. Judge Rex Fields announces retirement, will serve remainder of term

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Eastland County Judge Rex Fields has announced his impending retirement.

In a letter dated May 10, Judge Fields says he has decided not to seen reelection to a 5th term as the county judge.

Fields plans to serve the rest of his current term, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

In the letter, Fields says he wanted to announce his retirement this early so anyone who is interested in running for his position could begin making plans to do so.

The full letter reads as follows: