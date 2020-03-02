Eastland Co. man arrested for cockfighting after injured roosters found in truck

RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Rising Star police arrested a man for cockfighting after finding several injured roosters during a traffic stop.

According to a social media post by the Rising Star Police Department, a man was pulled over at South Miller and West Ross Saturday night, but got out and ran away.

Other law enforcement agencies helped Rising Star police search for the man, but were unsuccessful.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police found several roosters “in various states of injury and one dead,” according to the post.

After a detailed search, police say they found evidence of criminal activity.

Warrants were out the next day for the suspect, Lance Lynn Robertson, of May, who was arrested.

Robertson was taken to the Eastland County Jail and charged with cockfighting and possession of a controlled substance, with more charges pending, according to the post.