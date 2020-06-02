Eastland Co. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Testing at nursing homes in Eastland County has returned 19 new positive cases so far.

In a news release issued Monday, Eastland County health officials say all 19 positive cases are “in Eastland and Cisco nursing facilities.”

The testing was done as by the National Guard as ordered by state guidelines mandating testing at all nursing facilities.

The county is still waiting on results from nursing homes in Ranger and Rising Star.