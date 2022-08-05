EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist.

According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16.

The fire is traveling north and area residents are urged to prepare to evacuate.

The Texas Forest Service has been called to help the attack.

No further information has been released.