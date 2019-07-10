Eastland Co. teen dies after battle with cancer

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County teen has died on his 16th birthday after a battle with cancer.

Seth Wright passed away just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Seth was diagnosed with cancer in November 2017, and had a goal to attend Redneck Woodstock in Rising Star on the Fourth of July.

He was able to achieve that goal and perform on stage with some of his favorite Texas Country singers, including Wade Bowen, who took to Facebook to express how much meeting Seth meant to him:

This is Seth. He was a fine young man that I met for the first time last week. I had heard a little about his story and… Posted by Wade Bowen on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Today was Seth’s 16th birthday.