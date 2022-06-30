EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The County of Eastland made a declaration of disaster Monday, prohibiting the sale and use of all fireworks within county lines for 60 hours. However, the State of Texas extended that prohibition Thursday- going through Independence Day.

In the initial declaration of disaster from Eastland County Judge Rex Fields, the order prohibits all sale and use of fireworks due to increased fire danger. This declaration comes not quite four months after the devastating Eastland Complex wildfire.

Through a Letter of Determination to Eastland County and shared with KTAB/KRBC, The Texas Department of Emergency Management said the county meets “the necessary thresholds to warrant a fireworks restriction that exceeds the restriction authorized by Local Government Code.”

This Declaration of Disaster and Order Prohibiting the Sale of Use of Fireworks in Eastland County, Texas began the afternoon of Monday, June 27 and will continue through Tuesday, July 5. The County Judge’s Office wanted to remind the public that a burn ban remains in place across the County of Eastland.