Eastland County extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Eastland County Commissioners’ Court has approved the continuation of the Disaster Declaration due to the Coronavirus.

According to County Judge Rex Fields, the local state of disaster set on March 23 will be extended until May 26 unless continued or renewed.

“Extraordinary measures must be taken to protect life, as well as to alleviate the suffering of people are necessary and hereby ordered,” said Judge Fields in the Continuation of Declaration of Disaster.