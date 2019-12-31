Eastland County murder suspect captured in Canada

Halifax, CANADA — The man accused of a killing an Eastland County man has been captured in Canada.

According to Halifax Regional Police in Nova Scotia, 28-year-old Derek Cameron Whisenhand was arrested on Monday after a shoplifting incident.

Whisenand is accused of killing 78-year-old Burton Duane Sanborn inside his Eastland County home in June 2019, the same week he allegedly crossed the Canadian border.

Preliminary autopsy results revealed Sanborn suffered severe trauma to his head.

It’s unknown how Whisenand and Sanborn were known to each other.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported Derek Whisenand, 27, likely crossed the border in Haskett, Manitoba, sometime during the week of June 24, 2019.

Canadian officials said arrangements are being made for “handover to appropriate federal authorities for next steps.”