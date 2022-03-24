EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dozens were in attendance Thursday as the Texas A&M Forest Service Southern Area Grey Team (SAGT) held a community meeting to update the public on the current containment levels and fire response efforts in Eastland County.

“We’ve been posting updates online and doing Facebook lives, but this will give a better opportunity for a question and answer sense that some of these other information techniques don’t typically enable,” says Texas A&M Forest Service Wild Land Urban Interface Coordinator Adam Turner.

According to Turner, the Eastland Complex fire as a whole is at 75% containment as of meeting time. The largest and least contained fire of that complex is the Kidd fire, which is at 55% containment, bringing all Eastland County fires above 50% containment.

“We’re pretty confident in where we are. We are currently working to identify any hot areas around the fire within the perimeter around the lines and work to put those out so that there’s not a risk of them reigniting,” Turner says.

But he also stressed the importance of caution moving forward, stating that even though current fires are nearing containment, any spark or open flame could ignite a fire just as large as we enter more dry and windy conditions.

The fire containment process is still too large to leave to local services alone, which is why Eastland County Judge Rex Fields met with his commissioners that same day to extend his local disaster declaration. That declaration will now be in effect for 30 days.

“So, today we will ratify my existing disaster declaration that I issued on the 18th, and that keeps the door open for any kind of outside resources that would be able to come in,” Fields says.

SAGT stated that moving forward they will be utilizing fire engines, search teams, and even their aerial fire recon planes to monitor and extinguish the hot zones that still exist.

“It’s a slow process, so I can’t tell you how long it’s going to take. What I can tell you is that we’re going to be here working on these until we get to either 100 percent or to a point where all the fire departments together feel like we can transition this maybe to another local department or to a smaller organization,” says SAGT Operations Section Chief Travis Neppl.