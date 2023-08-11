OLDEN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officials are urging community members to evacuate due to a large grass fire in Olden.

Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger shared that the fire is south of Highway 2263 and is moving northeast. He has requested that residents evacuate themselves and their pets in a safe and orderly manner. Law enforcement is currently helping evacuate citizens.

At this time, multiple fire crews and air support are working to contain the fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has spread 30 acres. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for updates.