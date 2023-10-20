CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three men from Dallas, accused of fleeing from police Thursday afternoon, have been identified and arrested. Police say they initially were attempting to pull over a driver for a traffic violation, but they sped off as an officer approached.

According to Cisco Police Department (CPD), a silver sedan stopped when being pulled over by an officer just west of Cisco. As the officer approached the car, the driver sped off and one man jumped out just before entering I-20.

The driver was identified as Kiheiv Mollice, 22, and the first man who exited the vehicle was named Kevin Thomas or Rogers, 35. In CPD’s report, this man is identified as Kevin Thomas but later referred to as “Rogers.”

Pictured above (left to right): Kiheiv Mollice, 22, and Kevin Thomas or Rogers, 35 via Cisco Police Department

Police chased the vehicle until they hit the 312 mile marker in Callahan County, at which point driver Mollice ran off on foot. Front seat passenger, Wade Cox, 34, was “immediately taken into custody.”

Cisco Police Department: Wade Cox, 34

Other nearby authorities were asked to help in this “small scale manhunt,” as CPD called it; including additional Cisco PD units, Texas DPS troopers, Callahan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and even Cisco College Police.

CCSO eventually caught up with the driver who was on foot at this point. Police said Mollice had multiple outstanding warrants.

At around 6:00 p.m., the third suspect who first exited the vehicle, Thomas or Rogers, was found just outside of Cisco on Highway 2945. Police said a large amount of marijuana was found where he initially fled.

All three men were charged with Possession of Marijuana under five pounds. Mollice was also charged with felony Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and more. Thomas or Rogers was charged with Evading Arrest on foot. Cox has an additional charge of Possession of a Dangerous Drug. The trio were all taken to the Eastland County Jail.