Eastland dad hands out flowers for Valentine’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — One dad’s love for his little girl turned into something special for hundreds more.

For more than 20 years Clint Coffee’s simple act of kindness has brought smiles to hundreds of little girls.

“It’s gotten much bigger over the years, I’ve never gotten to the point where I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Coffee says. “I think every girl likes to get flowers, and you could see that this morning when the girls got their flowers, their eyes light up. They know they’re going home with flowers on Valentine’s Day and they’re happy about it.”

It started with just one flower for his little girl.

“I kind of looked around and thought, ‘Well, there is 12 other girls and I don’t know if they are getting flowers or not today,” he says. “I went back to the flower shop, got a bunch more flowers and made sure everyone in the classroom got one.”

Connie Sanderson is a first grade teacher at Siebert Elementary School.

“So many kids all through the years just look forward to this day, knowing that they were going to go home with a flower today,” Sanderson says. “This might be the only time they do that, so it’s a really special day for the kids.”

Ms. Sanderson says it also teaches her students an important lesson.

“It’s just a model of kindness for our kids,” she says.

Clint says another reason he started doing this is because you never know what someone is dealing with at home.

“It’s important that girls have role models as dads,” he says.

And his little girl doesn’t mind sharing the love.

“She’s probably just as touched by it as anybody. She thinks it’s probably the neatest thing we do, and some of her friends that are now 22 or 23 years old say, ‘Oh I remember getting my flowers.'”

He didn’t forget about the boys.

This year he also handed out 300 temporary tattoo Valentines.