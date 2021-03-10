Eastland family loses home to fire amid multiple health issues during winter storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While many have suffered over the last 30 days, it’s been a particularly devastating month for one Eastland family.

While Navy veteran Jackie Hutcheson was having his second leg amputation in Dallas during the winter storm, his home in Eastland was burning.

“It’s our time to take care of them,” said Jackie’s daughter, Kitty Rasco.

Rasco was living with her parents at the time of the fire.

“I had to come rely on them, and the time that I had after my fiancé passed away, my mom took care of me,” said Rasco.

When their house went up in flames, Rasco’s mother, Kathey Hutcheson, and her grandson were in the house.

“I can’t explain the kind of fear when somebody tells you the house is on fire and your baby is in the house,” said Michelle Rasco, Kitty’s daughter in law.

Meanwhile, Jackie Hutcheson was at the Dallas VA emergency room getting his second leg amputation after a blood clot.

“The only option was for him to do it in order to survive,” said Rasco.

Their mom Kathey was scheduled to have knee replacement surgery a few days after the fire.

“It’s been one thing after another,” said Amanda Reyes, Jackie and Kathey’s daughter.

So now both parents are staying at Reyes’ house.

“I just love my parents and I’ll do anything for them,” said Reyes.

Reyes says it’s been difficult since her home is not really wheelchair accessible, which is why the sisters are hoping to fix up their parents’ home.

“It’s been in our family forever. It’s over a hundred years old, my great, great, great, Auntie Hattins had it,” said Reyes.

“Just being in their family homes and being able to take care of themselves, that’s a big deal to them, that’s all my mom thinks about every day,” said Rasco.

But while they are raising funds, they are praying and thanking God that they made it out alive.

“We were very lucky that it wasn’t while we were sleeping or in the middle of the night,” said Rasco.

For information to the barbecue fundraiser they are having, click the link.

To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.