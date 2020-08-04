Eastland ISD pushes start date to Aug. 19

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Eastland ISD has pushed its start date to August 19th.

According to a social media post on the school district’s page, this is in response to the increasing school requirements.

“In an effort to maximize the experience we can provide your child within the changing horizon of education, EISD has made the decision to move the start of school to Wednesday August 19th, 2020,” said Dr. Cochran EISD Superintendent.

The EISD will stagger the start of school by grade level with only specific levels reporting on these days.

The staggered start will be as follows:

Elementary

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – 5th & 3rd grade

Thursday, August 20, 2020 -4th & 2nd grade

Friday, August 21, 2020 -PreK, Kindergarten & 1st grade

Monday, August 24, 2020 – All students report

Middle School

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – 8th grade

Thursday, August 20, 2020 -7th grade

Friday, August 21, 2020 -6th grade

Monday, August 24, 2020 – All students report

High School

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – 9th grade

Thursday, August 20, 2020 -10th grade

Friday, August 21, 2020 -11th & 12th grade

Monday, August 24, 2020 – All students report