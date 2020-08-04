Eastland ISD pushes start date to Aug. 19

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Eastland ISD has pushed its start date to August 19th.
According to a social media post on the school district’s page, this is in response to the increasing school requirements.
“In an effort to maximize the experience we can provide your child within the changing horizon of education, EISD has made the decision to move the start of school to Wednesday August 19th, 2020,” said Dr. Cochran EISD Superintendent.
The EISD will stagger the start of school by grade level with only specific levels reporting on these days.
The staggered start will be as follows:
Elementary
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – 5th & 3rd grade
Thursday, August 20, 2020 -4th & 2nd grade
Friday, August 21, 2020 -PreK, Kindergarten & 1st grade
Monday, August 24, 2020 – All students report
Middle School
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – 8th grade
Thursday, August 20, 2020 -7th grade
Friday, August 21, 2020 -6th grade
Monday, August 24, 2020 – All students report
High School
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – 9th grade
Thursday, August 20, 2020 -10th grade
Friday, August 21, 2020 -11th & 12th grade
Monday, August 24, 2020 – All students report
