Eastland ISD to buy students’ school supplies for 2020-2021

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Students in the Eastland Independent School District (EISD) won’t have to worry about buying school supplies for the upcoming year.
According to a social media post, the Eastland ISD school board has approved the purchase of all school supplies for EISD students.
The school supplies are for the 2020-2021 school year.
