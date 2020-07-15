Eastland ISD to buy students’ school supplies for 2020-2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SCHOOL SUPPLIES_1436971362533.JPEG

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Students in the Eastland Independent School District (EISD) won’t have to worry about buying school supplies for the upcoming year.

According to a social media post, the Eastland ISD school board has approved the purchase of all school supplies for EISD students.

The school supplies are for the 2020-2021 school year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News