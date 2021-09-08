Eastland man looks to clear his name after he says Facebook post paints target on his back

EASTLAND Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland man is looking to clear his name after he says a seemingly well-intentioned, but accusatory Facebook post painted a target on his back.

Jordan Wampler lives at the Sadosa Ridge Apartments in Eastland. He says he moved back to town from Idaho about four months ago with his wife and two kids.

“Well I’ve learned that the power of social media is like a wildfire,” said Wampler.

According to Wampler, it was round 4:50 Tuesday afternoon when he was on his way to work. While sitting in his truck, he says he spotted another resident taking notice of him. That woman who has asked to remain nameless said off camera that she believed he was spying on some of the girls, possibly taking pictures with his phone.

“And she took a picture and seemed pretty upset with whatever was going on,” says Wampler.

Wampler says he was just talking on the phone with his grandmother using the speaker function and holding the phone in front of himself.

“I had the phone up near me like you would on speaker phone,” Wampler says.

After seeing her take the picture, Wampler says he assumed he was simply parked over the line or maybe in a handicapped space. Noticing he was late for work, he left to make his 5 p.m. shift. Hours later this post was made in a neighborhood Facebook group:

Initial Tuesday post

“It really astonished me that I was being linked to watching little girls, being weird, potentially being a child predator,” Wampler says. “I was just at Walmart and somebody had mentioned, ‘I saw it on Facebook man, are you messing with kids?’ I said, ‘No, no, that’s not what’s going on.”

The post had only been up for a few hours that night, but made its rounds quickly. Wampler says his Idaho plated truck was now a target in the community.

Group admins removed the post, but Wampler says he’s still seeing the backlash a post like this can have.

“In the long run, I think she was trying to do the right thing, I just think it’s better to do it through the proper channels, because the police aren’t going to be mad at you for doing what you thought was right,” said Wampler.

The initial poster did post an apology on her profile, but Wampler says that does little to undo the damage already done.

“I asked for her to do it on the page she posted it on because that’s where the wildfire started. The apology, I guess, is helpful to know where she’s coming from, but there’s still an element to where you need to make it right,” Wampler says.