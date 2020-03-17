Breaking News
Eastland Memorial Hospital suspends visitation

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Eastland Memorial Hospital says they are suspending visitations until April 1.

In a Facebook post made on Monday, the hospital says they will follow CDC recommendations to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus, although they have not had any confirmed cases.

Along with suspending visitation, hospital officials say all foot traffic will need to enter through the Emergency Room entrance on Daugherty Street, and will be required to fill out a questionnaire before entering.

The hospital is also rescheduling all elective and nonessential procedures until further notice, according to the post.

The entire announcement can be found below:

